Former Giants manager Roger Craig dead at 93

SAN FRANCISCO, (KION-TV)- Former San Francisco Giants manager and four-time World Series Champion Roger Craig has passed away at 93 years old, the team confirmed in a tweet on Sunday evening.

His eight seasons as the skipper for the Orange and Black was defined by two words, "Humm Baby". Craig managed the Giants from 1985 to 1992. Craig led the Giants to two National League West Division titles and a National League pennant in 1989.

The Giants would get swept by the Oakland Athletics in the 1989 World Series which was defined by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Craig stepped down from his managerial role after Peter Magowan took over as owner for the Giants after the 1992 season.

He won 586 games as the Giants skipper which is sixth-most in franchise history and third-most since the team moved to San Francisco in 1958.

Craig reached the World Series as a player, coach and manager. The Durham, NC native pitched 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. He won two rings with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers in 1955 and 1959. He won another ring as a player with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964 and was part of the Detroit Tigers coaching staff when they won their last World Series in 1984.

Before coming to San Francisco, Craig managed the San Diego Padres for two seasons in 1978 to 79.

Craig is survived by his wife, Carolyn, four children, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.