Deadline for FEMA online application is on Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Flood victims with losses caused by severe storms and floods that began on Feb. 21 only have until Monday to register for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for online assistance is on Monday. This includes disaster assistance for eligible households and individuals in disaster-designated counties that include Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties.

FEMA assistance includes temporary housing, essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including medical, dental and child-care expenses.

You can apply for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.Gov or downloading the FEMA mobile appl. Applicants can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.