CAL FIRE says 500-acre overestimate for Range Fire was from ground crew

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 5, 2023 AT 2:55 PM- The Range Fire that burned near Soledad is now 98% contained.

But updating people has been tricky with some back-and-forth information. We spoke with CAL FIRE to see how they can fix it.

Sunday's footage shows a different story that caused CAL FIRE to tweet about the situation.

The tweets about the size and severity were mixed. The original tweet reporting the fire said the fire was 80 acres.

An hour later, CAL FIRE tweeted the fire spread to 500 acres with 20% containment.

George Nunez, Unit Chief for CAL FIRE San Benito-Monterey said, “What you're seeing on the ground and what you hear initially is an estimate of whoever it is at that ground level, and they're only seeing what they're seeing. And that estimate, once you get in and you start changing the topography, then that also changes the changes, the perception of the person calling it.”

“So to make sure that we've got the true and final acreage, that's why having the air attack platforms and our virus intel planes, as well as being able to ground troops there with GPS, gets us our final count," said Nunez.

We asked if there was any way to improve the systems and mapping to get quicker and more efficient readings.

“So, yes, those are those things that we're looking at along with advanced mapping programs, along with advanced intel ships and getting that information in the real-time," George Nunez, Unit Chief for CAL FIRE San Benito-Monterey said.

CAL FIRE says they’ll take the next two days to keep an eye on the Range Fire as the possible windy weather will play a factor in fully containing it.

Size of Range Fire near Soledad reduced, CAL FIRE reporting 76 acres burned, 95% contained

UPDATE ON JUNE 4, 2023 AT 6:01 PM- CAL FIRE BEU has said that the vegetation fire is now at 76 acres and currently is 95 percent contained.

There are no structure threats at this time.

The acreage of the fire was reduced after crews were able to get a more accurate mapping of the perimeter of the fire.

CAL FIRE BEU battling Soledad Vegetation Fire

CAL FIRE BEU confirmed that they are battling a 200 acre vegetation fire at the Astoria Shooting Range.

CAL FIRE said they got reports of a vegetation fire starting at the shooting range around 4:33 p.m. The fire is currently at 200 acres and two additional tankers have been requested for this fire. There are currently four tankers that are responding and looking to put out the fire.

No structures are being threatened at this time and CAL FIRE said that the vegetation fire could grow up to 1000 acres.

This story will be updated.