Santa Cruz County launches new alert and warning system

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz announced Friday that they are fazing out CodeRED in favor of a "significant upgrade" to their alert and warning system.

CruzAware will ensure that residents are informed and safe during emergency and non-emergency situations, claims the county. CodeRED users will automatically be enrolled in CruzAware.

"Signing up for emergency notifications through CruzAware is crucial for every resident," said Stephanie French, Operations Manager for Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1. "During emergencies, seconds matter, and being promptly informed can make all the difference in ensuring personal safety and the well-being of our community.”

Key Features include:

Comprehensive emergency alerts: You will receive information during natural disasters, severe weather events, public safety concerns, and other emergencies.

Non-emergency messaging: Stay informed about roadwork, community-level impacts, public meetings, and other important updates affecting your area.

Customizable communication channels : Choose to receive alerts via text messages, phone calls, email, or the CruzAware mobile app to ensure notifications reach you wherever you are.

Enhanced accuracy and precision: Benefit from advanced geolocation technology that delivers targeted alerts based on your specific location, minimizing unnecessary disruptions.

Multilingual support: Access alerts and messages in multiple languages to accommodate the diverse needs of our community.

You can sign up and find out more about CruzAware, here.