Hollister Police looking for truck involved in shooting and possible pedestrian crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said two adults and three minors were arrested after reports of a truck running someone over at 8 p.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Nash Road.

Police also added that there were reports of a person in the area shooting a firearm. When police arrived, a witness pointed at a vehcile driving away from the scene.

Responding officers stopped the vehicle and detained the six occupants. Police found a "ghost gun" in the car. One of the occupants had injuries that they said were from being run over, said police. Evidence of a shooting was also found close to the river.

The driver Victor Guzman, 20, and Angel Lopez, 18, were arrested and booked into San Benito County Jail, per police. They were booked on gun charges as well as multiple counts of child endangerment and multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

One of the minors was taken to the hospital and the remaining three were booked into San Benito County Juvenile Hall for possession of an unregistered “Ghost Gun”, public intoxication and probation violation, said police.

"Several people were seen running down into the riverbed at the time of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene to assist. Several spent rounds were located and recovered by the Sheriff’s Deputies," said police.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office will be investigating both incidents further.

Police said the other vehicle involved in this incident is described as a Black Ford F-150 pickup truck. It was last seen spending away from the scene.