Santa Cruz County launches campaign to be the cleanest county in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday morning, Santa Cruz County has launched a campaign to crack down on illegal dumping and littering in the area.

The group is called the "Trash Talkers," and is a coalition that is made up of elected leaders, citizens and local agencies.

County officials said that the group will run cleanups throughout different areas of the county and push for education on littering and dumping in the area.

Cleanup efforts will be focused on picking up trash at watersheds, beaches, transportation corridors and abandoned encampments just to name a few.

Ramon Gomez, Chief of Staff for Santa Cruz County Supervisor Filipe Hernandez participating in a previous clean up. Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County

"Trash Talkers’ mission is to make Santa Cruz the cleanest county in California,” Santa Cruz County

Administrative Officer Carlos Palacios said. “We want to improve the health, well-being, economic value,

and beauty of the county through education and engagement with the community, non-profits, schools,

and local municipalities.”

Some politicians that are in the coalition include U.S. Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Zoe Lofgren, California Assembly Speaker-Designate Robert Rivas and California State Sen. John Laird.

Some of the local agencies that are involved in the coalition include Caltrans, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol.

Volunteers from St. Francis High School in Watsonville participating in a clean up event, Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County

Cities in Santa Cruz County are going to add the new trash talkers logo which will be on trash cans at beaches parks and trailheads.

Community members who are interested in participating or hosting cleanups can visit the Trash Talkers website which is here.