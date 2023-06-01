Power out across Monterey Peninsula causes problems for residents and businesses

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - Most of the Peninsula was without power this morning. PG&E told KION that this morning a transmission outage impacted customers in parts of Monterey County. With light switches not working this morning for many on the coast could be bad for businesses. Greg Profeta who owns Forge in the Forest in Carmel had an experience this morning.

“So we get a call from the kitchen crew this morning saying what's going on?” Profeta said. “My wife and I are home having our coffee while planning the day. What do you mean? What's going on? Sure enough, we've tried to look at PG and E and the widespread power outage.”

People like Ben Robinson, living across the Peninsula have the lights on now, but earlier this morning, they were left in the dark.

“Well, it was perfect timing for it. When I was in the shower.” Robinson said. “Power had to go out so of course, lucky enough. My wife brought in a flashlight kind of keep things moving”

Businesses around Monterey County, just like Mary Aliotti’s in Pacific Grove are fed up with the power outages.

“What a surprise to us this morning we were here at work,” Aliotti said. “Power goes out and all of a sudden people that were waiting for us to open up just decided to come in thinking that it was a safer place for them to come into a restaurant with no power, thinking that we had coffee ready to go but we need power. We need coffee.”

PG&E told KION that crews worked remotely to restore power in phases to approximately 55,000 customers. The power was restored to most customers by 8:05 a.m. Thursday morning. They also said that the cause is still under investigation.