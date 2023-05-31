Suspect in Sun Street deputy-involved shooting killed has been identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Update June 1, 2023, at 12:13 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed during a shooting that resulted in the injury of a deputy Wednesday.

Erin Howard Fischer, 67, of Salinas, was identified as the suspect that had law officials from all over the county and country in a 9-hour standoff on the 20 block of Sun Street.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will provide no further details at this time.

Suspect in Sun Street deputy-involved shooting killed, shelter-in-place order lifted

Update May 31, 2023, at 8:45 p.m.- City officials tell KION that the person allegedly responsible for shooting and injuring a deputy was killed shortly before 6 p.m.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said during a press conference that the suspect was fatally shot after a 9-hour standoff with a barricaded gunman.

Monterey County said that this situation began at 7:49 a.m. when a Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputy received a routine call for service and responded. At 8:46 a.m. shots were fired and a deputy received multiple injuries from the suspect.

Several times the suspect exchanged fire with law officials after several attempts were made to peacefully resolve the situation.

At 5:45 p.m., the suspect began shooting at law officials, and returned fire was initiated and the suspect was fatally injured, said the county.

No other details are available at this time. Notification of the deceased will be given once the next of kin has been notified.

The shelter-in-place order issued along the busy stretch of East Market Street has been lifted as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Monterey County Sheriff deputy shot while serving eviction notice, expected to be okay

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the neighborhood of East Market and Sun Street, where multiple gunshots were fired.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have said that all residents that live in the area are asked to shelter in place until further notice. Those areas include Calle Cebu, North of E. Market St, East of Peach Dr. and West of Highway 101.

Salinas City leaders say that Monterey County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired, striking a deputy in the shoulder and side. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto says "We have had a deputy that was injured this morning. That person is going to be okay. I can't get into the particulars."

Monterey County said that the injured deputy was still in surgery as of 1:41 p.m. but "out of the woods." The name of the deputy is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Nieto said the deputy is a 40-year-old man who has served 17 years with the department.

City leaders say the person is still barricaded inside. People are asked to avoid the area of West Market Street between Sherwood Drive and Griffin Street.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, said the county.

This is a developing story, check back more for information.