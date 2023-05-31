Skip to Content
One dead after hit and run crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road

By
today at 6:58 PM
Published 4:49 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that a crash on Highway 1 at Aguajito Road has traffic moving slowly both ways and drivers are being diverted onto city streets.

California Highway Patrol said that CPR was performed on the scene and at least one person was taken to the hospital. That person later died of their injuries

The crash occurred on southbound Highway 1 at Aguajito Road. CHP said that a white van was struck and rolled over. CHP described the suspect vehicle as a silver vehicle with major front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CHP at (831) 796-2160.

Ricardo Tovar

