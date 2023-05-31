18 officers shot at suspect in Sun Street deputy-involved shooting, deputy identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Update June 1, 2023, at 1:58 p.m.- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed during a shooting that resulted in the injury of a deputy Wednesday.

Erin Howard Fischer, 67, of Salinas, was identified as the suspect that had law enforcement from all over the county and country in a 9-hour standoff on 29 Sun Street.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office added Fischer was killed after receiving a gunshot round to the head. The District Attorney's Office said that 18 law officials from Salinas Police and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office fired at the suspect throughout the nine-hour standoff. It is unclear who killed Fischer.

Salinas Police:

Officer Ivan Urquizo, 5 months of service with SPD

Officer Alejandro Jimenez, 2 years 4 months of service with SPD

Officer Alejandro Rodriguez, 25 Years of service with SPD

Sgt Cameron Murphy, 20 years of service with SPD

Sgt. Stephen Craig, 21 years of service with SPD

Det Robert Miller, 15 years of service with SPD

Officer Alejandro Magana, 15 years of service with SPD

Officer David Pritt, 12 years of service with SPD

Sgt Justin Heckman, 15 years of service with SPD

Sgt John McNeil, 17 years of service with SPD

Monterey County Sheriff's Office:

Deputy Jesse Grant, 17 years of service with MCSO

Sgt Matt Mendoza, 18 years of service with MCSO

Deputy Matt Costa, 9 Years of service with MCSO

Deputy Michael Vowinkel, 16 years of service with MCSO

Deputy Jonathan O’Grady, 7 years of service with MCSO

Sgt David Vargas, 18 years of service with MCSO

Sgt Jason Sullivan, 9 years of service with MCSO

Deputy Brian Nisse, 9 years of service with MCSO

The district attorney's office said that Deputy Jesse Grant went to serve an eviction notice Wednesday morning at Fischer's residence. The suspect would not answer and backup was requested.

Two deputies arrived at 8:46 a.m. and Fischer opened fire and struck Deputy Grant twice. A shelter-in-place was issued at 9:17 a.m. and Fischer stayed barricaded in his residence, firing at law enforcement throughout the day, said the district attorney's office.

The Salinas Police Department and multiple agencies from both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties responded, including CHP and the FBI. The suspect shot down seven drones.

"Fischer wore camouflaged military apparel with loaded magazines, helmet, and a gas mask. He held an AK-47 assault rifle when killed. He had a total of 3 semi-automatic assault rifles, 2 bolt action rifles and 2 handguns in his apartment," said the DA's Office.

Update May 31, 2023, at 8:45 p.m.- City officials tell KION that the person allegedly responsible for shooting and injuring a deputy was killed shortly before 6 p.m.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said during a press conference that the suspect was fatally shot after a 9-hour standoff with a barricaded gunman.

Monterey County said that this situation began at 7:49 a.m. when a Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputy received a routine call for service and responded. At 8:46 a.m. shots were fired and a deputy received multiple injuries from the suspect.

Several times the suspect exchanged fire with law officials after several attempts were made to peacefully resolve the situation.

At 5:45 p.m., the suspect began shooting at law officials, and returned fire was initiated and the suspect was fatally injured, said the county.

No other details are available at this time. Notification of the deceased will be given once the next of kin has been notified.

The shelter-in-place order issued along the busy stretch of East Market Street has been lifted as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the neighborhood of East Market and Sun Street, where multiple gunshots were fired.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office have said that all residents that live in the area are asked to shelter in place until further notice. Those areas include Calle Cebu, North of E. Market St, East of Peach Dr. and West of Highway 101.

Salinas City leaders say that Monterey County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice when shots were fired, striking a deputy in the shoulder and side. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto says "We have had a deputy that was injured this morning. That person is going to be okay. I can't get into the particulars."

Monterey County said that the injured deputy was still in surgery as of 1:41 p.m. but "out of the woods." The name of the deputy is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Nieto said the deputy is a 40-year-old man who has served 17 years with the department.

City leaders say the person is still barricaded inside. People are asked to avoid the area of West Market Street between Sherwood Drive and Griffin Street.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, said the county.

