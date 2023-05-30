Skip to Content
Two arrested for allegedly drunkenly firing gun at Cowell Beach on Memorial Day

Santa Cruz Police
By
Published 2:59 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they arrested two suspects allegedly responsible for shooting a gun at the west end of Cowell's Beach.

At 6:10 p.m., police arrived and were given a description of two dark-skinned males, wearing dark-colored sweatshirts and pants. Police began evacuating the beach and found two people hiding behind teh rocks at the end of the beach, said police.

Roy Miller,43, and Kiiren Pumphery Jenkinsresident, 31 of San Jose allegedly were shooting at an empty wine bottle they drank earlier, said police. A 9mm "ghost gun" was found on one of the subjects, several casings, and a broken bottle.

Miller, a convicted felon, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for being a felon in possession of a handgun & ammo, possession of a concealed loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and public intoxication.

Jenkins was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and public intoxication.

Police added no beachgoers were injured during the incident.

