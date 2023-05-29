Hollister man dead after being hit by car while riding a motorcycle on Highway 129

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-year-old Hollister man died on Sunday night after he was hit by a Toyota Corolla while riding a Harley Davidson.

CHP Santa Cruz said that the crash happened around 7:36 p.m. on Highway 129 just east of Murphy Road.

Officers said that the 54-year-old man was riding his Harley Davidson on Highway 129 just east of Murphy Road and that a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 129.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota crashed with the Harley Davidson. The 54-year-old man sustained major injuries and was transported to Natividad Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

CHP Santa Cruz is still investigating the crash and it is unknown if drugs/alcohol were a factor in the crash.