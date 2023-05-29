Highway 129 Culvert Project to start this week

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A culvert rehabilitation project along Highway 129 east of Watsonville will start on Tuesday.

The first phase of the project will include the placement of construction related signs. The project will be at Highway 129 near Old Chittenden Road.

Caltrans said that work will include overnight one-way traffic control from 8 pm to 6 am with exact times and dates to be announced.

Roadwork is also expected to take place during the daytime hours Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Drivers who use the road can expect delays of 10 minutes.