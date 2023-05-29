Skip to Content
Top Stories

Highway 129 Culvert Project to start this week

Caltrans District 5
By
Published 2:48 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A culvert rehabilitation project along Highway 129 east of Watsonville will start on Tuesday.

The first phase of the project will include the placement of construction related signs. The project will be at Highway 129 near Old Chittenden Road.

Caltrans said that work will include overnight one-way traffic control from 8 pm to 6 am with exact times and dates to be announced.

Roadwork is also expected to take place during the daytime hours Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Drivers who use the road can expect delays of 10 minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content