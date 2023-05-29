Skip to Content
Child rescued, man hospitalized after water rescue at Panther State Beach

May 29, 2023 11:41 PM
Published 8:59 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 12-year-old girl was rescued and one man hospitalized after a water rescue at Panther State Beach Monday night.

Cal Fire CZU says the 12-year-old got in the water and was unable to get out.

That's when two men jumped in to try to save her from the water.

They successfully removed the girl from the water, however one of the men had to be rescued by members of multiple law enforcement agencies, including State parks, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and Santa Cruz Fire.

Cal Fire CZU says that man needed CPR after being brought to shore and was rushed to a local hospital.

The second man was uninjured after helping rescue the girl.

This is a developing story

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

