One person dead after solo crash on Highway 68 near Reservation Road

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a person driving a silver Toyota is dead after overturning on Highway 68 Saturday morning.

At 9:48 a.m., units were told that a car had crashed on westbound Highway 68 east of Reservation Road. Investigators determined that the driver was in the number one lane going at an unknown speed.

For an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right and caused the truck to go off the road and overturn down a dirt embankment. Officers said the driver was not wearing their seatbelt and was partially ejected.

CHP and a passerby arrived at the scene.

The truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factored in this crash, said officers.