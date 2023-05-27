Cali Glizzy in Salinas offers fairly good franks

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This spot on East Gabilan Street has piqued my interest for months. A good hotdog shouldn't be as hard to find as it currently is.

Finally, after catching them open at their weird hours I satisfied my ballpark hot dog craving. Their concept isn't earth-shattering: put an all-beef dog on a Hawaiian roll and rake in the bucks. Simple is often better.

Recently I went to a San Francisco Giants game and bought a bacon-wrapped hot dog with bell peppers and the works. I was incredibly disappointed in how greasy and small the dog was. For $8 dollars it made me feel like I got less ripped off with the drinks inside the stadium.

Cali Glizzy fixes this by cooking some fresh beef hot dogs. I got the number 1 "Da Glizzy Gobler" since it had the most going on. Again, I appreciated a food place just putting a bunch of tasty stuff and leaving it at that. It gave me that fair or carnival food vibe.

It had bacon, nacho cheese, bacon bits, grilled onion, and grilled jalapenos, and topped with waffle fries. When I took my first bite I was sold; I finished it as quickly as I ordered it.

The thing I can't really justify about the experience is the price. The normal hot dog is around $8, without fries and a drink. I ended up paying $12 for my hot dog and it felt like a lot with nothing else included.

I would 100% go again. Especially since it's so close to downtown. I think variety is nice and Salinas has that, aside from the thousands of taco spots.

Have any recommendations on where I should go next? Let me know at ricardo.tovar@kion546.com