Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two Greenfield schools lift lockdown after potential threat

By
Published 11:28 AM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police determined there was no threat to schools and the community after two schools were put on lockdown Friday morning.

Police said they received reports of a potential threat near Vista Verde Middle School. Vista Verde Middle and Greenfield High Schools were placed on lockdown out of precaution, said police.

After no threat was found the lockdowns were lifted.

Please be assured that the safety and security of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to issue school lockdowns when necessary to ensure the safety of our campuses. We encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it by dialing 911 or calling our non-emergency phone number at 831-385-8311.Thank you for your cooperation and support in keeping our community safe.

Greenfield Police
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content