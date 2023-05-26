Two Greenfield schools lift lockdown after potential threat
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police determined there was no threat to schools and the community after two schools were put on lockdown Friday morning.
Police said they received reports of a potential threat near Vista Verde Middle School. Vista Verde Middle and Greenfield High Schools were placed on lockdown out of precaution, said police.
After no threat was found the lockdowns were lifted.
Please be assured that the safety and security of our students, staff, and community is our top priority. We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to issue school lockdowns when necessary to ensure the safety of our campuses. We encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it by dialing 911 or calling our non-emergency phone number at 831-385-8311.Thank you for your cooperation and support in keeping our community safe.Greenfield Police