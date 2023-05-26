Firefighters battling a structure fire at iconic LaPorte Mansion in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A KION reporter confirmed firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire near 17 Mile Drive and Lighthouse Avenue.

You can see flames shooting out of the home, our reporter says the mansion on fire is the LaPorte Mansion located at the corner of Lighthouse Avenue and 17 Mile Drive.

This movie was the location of the Pine Island Inn for the 1959 movie " A Summer Place" which starred Richard Egan, Dorothy McGuire, Sandra Dee and Troy Donahue.

Firefighters said at 9:48 a.m. they were dispatched to reports of a structure fire at 1030 Lighthouse Avenue. When they arrived they saw active smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

A person was inside the home trying to extinguish it initially and he came out on his own. Nobody else was inside the building when it caught fire, said firefighters.

Firefighters are trying to save as much of the structure as they can but the old Victorian houses make it hard to extinguish when fire gets into the walls, said firefighters.

A cause has not been determined as of yet.

The following roads are closed until further notice: