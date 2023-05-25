Skip to Content
Woman arrested in Vermont in connection to a Monterey County kidnapping case

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto announcing the arrest of a Carmel Valley kidnapping
County of Monterey
Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto announcing the arrest of a Carmel Valley kidnapping
By
Published 6:00 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday afternoon, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that they made an arrest in a Carmel Valley kidnapping case.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto announced that Veronica Lopez Escobedo was arrested on felony child abduction charges after she allegdly kidnapped her daughter and was found in Vermont.

The U.S. Marshals Service found the child was found safe with Escobedo in Ludlow, VT. The Sheriff's Office said that the daughter was found through multiple law enforcement agencies including a private investigator helping out.

During a press conference, investigators said the case originated from a court battle led Lopez Escobedo to take her daughter across the country.

Nieto said that this originated on April 2022 when Lopez Escobedo took the daughter from Madsen without Madsen's consent.

In a six month span, Nieto said that Madsen was able to get full custody of their daughter.

"In February 2023, Madsen reported that his daughter has been abducted to our office," Nieto said. "Our investigators forwarded the case to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office."

The daughter's father, Ryen Madsen thanked the Sheriff's Office for helping out and getting his daughter back.

"I am so happy that this is over and have some quality time with my daughter," Madsen said.

The Sheriff's Office said that the child will be reunited with her dad on Friday.

Derrick Ow

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

