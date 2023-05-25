Salinas High School female student suffers non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed by male student

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Salinas Union High School District confirmed to our reporter at the scene that Salinas High School was on lockdown after a female student was stabbed by a male student.

Salinas Police said that at least one female student was stabbed in the courtyard. As of 3:23 p.m., our reporter on the scene says students are being let out.

The Salinas Union High School District said that at 1:15 p.m. two students were involved in a fight that resulted in a male student assaulting a female student with a weapon. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male student was taken into custody by Salinas Police, per the district. The lockdown has been lifted

Our first concern is for the safety and well-being of our students, staff, families, and those who were impacted by this terrible event. Every Salinas Union High School District campus has established a safety plan and lockdown procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. In the wake of this incident, school personnel will be reviewing those plans and continuing our ongoing relationship with law enforcement to ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our schools. School counselors, social workers, behavior specialists and administrators are available to support students and parents as needed. Salinas High School staff stand ready to provide resources to help students and staff who need additional resources to process this incident. This is a time of year where families are celebrating promotion to high school and graduation. This is obviously not the expected behavior and we will work through the investigations with the law enforcement agencies. SUHSD

A parent gave us a video of the alleged incident but KION chose to show the photo without showing kid's faces.