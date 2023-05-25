Lake San Antonio North Shore launch ramp reopening on Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks Department is gearing up for the weekend.

County officials announced that the North Shore launch ramp at Lake San Antonio will be open from Thursday until Monday.

The hours that the entry gate and the boat launch are open are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Park staff say that the restrooms and showers will be open and reservation is not required.

Camping is on a first-come and first served basis for visitors. County officials ask that visitors can use the self pay envelopes when the gate is not staffed.

However, the store and gas station is not available at this time.