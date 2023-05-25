Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:37 AM
Published 11:35 AM

Lake San Antonio North Shore launch ramp reopening on Thursday

Photo of Lake San Antonio
Calista Silva
Photo of Lake San Antonio

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks Department is gearing up for the weekend.

County officials announced that the North Shore launch ramp at Lake San Antonio will be open from Thursday until Monday.

The hours that the entry gate and the boat launch are open are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Park staff say that the restrooms and showers will be open and reservation is not required.

Camping is on a first-come and first served basis for visitors. County officials ask that visitors can use the self pay envelopes when the gate is not staffed.

However, the store and gas station is not available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content