Gang member arrested in Soledad for firearms and child endangerment

Soledad Police

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said the South Monterey County Task Force united to serve two residential search warrants Thursday morning.

"Several illegal firearms, ammunition, and gang indicia were located at the two locations. One of the rifles was loaded and found within an area that small children in the residence had access to it," said police.

Juan Gallo, 25, of Soledad, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for firearms and child endangerment charges. Police said several gang members were detained and identified and both locations.

