Central Coast veterans ride to DC to raise money and awareness for POW and MIA soldiers

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- We are honoring our nation's veterans ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Central Coast veterans are participating in this year's annual "Run for the Wall."

It's a 10 day motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam War memorial in Washington, DC.

The run started in an effort not just to honor veterans, but also prisoners of war and those missing in action.

For many, it's an emotional and often painful journey to make. Riders are received by welcoming groups of people holding flags, and cheering them on. There is a lot of planning into 3 different routes and schedules for timely arrival to destinations.

We spoke with a vet from Watsonville who's making the run for the third time.

"It's not a regular run," Watsonville, Vietnam Veteran, Chapter 69 American Legion Rider, Peter Torrecillas Post 69 American Legion said It is for one mission: we ride for the people who can't. And it's just a great feeling.

Because it provides them an opportunity to share their emotions and stories with people who truly understand them. Peter also tells KION, the run is about healing for some vets.

And a belated birthday for Peter whose birthday was May 24th! He is joined by Central Coast Veterans Robert and Sylvia DeLuna - Hollister, Post 69 American Legion, Rick Phinney - Salinas, Vietnam Veteran, Chapter 31 American Legion Riders - Director, Flag line and Patriot Guard Rider Hy Libby - Salinas, Chapter 31 American Legion Riders, and Salinas Hometown Hero Organizer, Veteran's Council Member.

Rose - Marina, Chapter 694 American Legion Riders - Director

If you would like to donate or see the Southern Route trip, click here.