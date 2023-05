SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- After the winter storms, there was so much devastation and debris on the Santa Cruz County beaches from the winter storms.

On Wednesday, we went and checked out the beaches to see how they are looking now before the big holiday weekend. Click above to take a look with us at the Santa Cruz boardwalk, Seacliff State Beach, and Capitola to see how they are getting ready for Memorial Day.