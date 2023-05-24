Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
May 24, 2023 4:17 PM
Published 4:15 PM

Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties to host a job fair for flood victims in Pajaro

Monterey County

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County and Santa Cruz County Workforce Development Boards will be teaming up to host a job fair in Pajaro on June 7.

The fair will be held at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church on 100 Salinas Road from 1 to 4 p.m.

During the Monterey County news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Laura Kershner who works for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board said they are trying to get 20 employers to show up at the job fair.

Kershner said they are lining up employers that are willing to hire immediately. They hope flood victims, job-seekers and employers will come out to get people back on their feet.

County leaders want to make sure flood victims who had homes and businesses devastated from the floods in March benefit from this job fair.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content