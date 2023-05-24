Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties to host a job fair for flood victims in Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County and Santa Cruz County Workforce Development Boards will be teaming up to host a job fair in Pajaro on June 7.

The fair will be held at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church on 100 Salinas Road from 1 to 4 p.m.

During the Monterey County news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Laura Kershner who works for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board said they are trying to get 20 employers to show up at the job fair.

Kershner said they are lining up employers that are willing to hire immediately. They hope flood victims, job-seekers and employers will come out to get people back on their feet.

County leaders want to make sure flood victims who had homes and businesses devastated from the floods in March benefit from this job fair.