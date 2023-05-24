City of Salinas wipes out tents set up in Chinatown for sanitary purposes

SALINAS, Calif (KION) - Chinatown in Salinas looks different after public works says people are not allowed to set up tents on the sidewalks.

The city of Salinas is collaborating with homeless organizations to keep the area clean, as sanitary issues were a threat to people in the area.

A maintenance worker with public works says they help a major sweep in April, cleaning the area, including removing the tents.

"If you drove down Chinatown and see the community compared to prior to 11th and 12, that’s because we made that neighborhood that a no go area where that means that they cannot set up their camps," said a maintenance worker with Public Works.

Sanitary concerns forced the clean up.

"No more (tents) around the Soledad and California streets where they would set up tents. Those are considered no go areas," said Public Works.

Community Homeless Solutions, Monterey County largest homeless provider, says it's worked closely with Public Works.

"In China Town we have been having this issue for a long time. They are notified beforehand we encourage them to take the recourses. we provide so we can make the city a better place," said Gloria Ramirez, a housing navigator for Community Homeless Solutions.

Gloria says Public Works did notify them in advance about the sweep.

If it does reach capacity at their shelter, they will communication with other outreach homeless programs to make sure everyone has a roof over their head.

The maintenance worker with public works says they will still go by and clean the area if requested.