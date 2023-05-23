City of Greenfield to host housing town hall on Thursday

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Greenfield is inviting community members for a housing town hall meeting at the Greenfield Veteran's Memorial Hall on Thursday evening.

The town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will go over on how they can add affordable housing for ag workers and adding more homes for middle-income families.

Brent Slama who was the Soledad Community and Economic Development Director will be speaking at the town hall on how public input is important to future housing planning in the city of Greenfield.

The city also has a housing survey that people can take which can take here.

Light refreshments will be provided by the city of Greenfield.