CHP Monterey rescues injured fawn on Elkhorn Road
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Monterey said they helped rescue a fawn on Elkhorn Road Tuesday.
The little guy was taken to SPCA Monterey County.
