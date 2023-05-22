Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit arrests man outside of the Salinas Valley Fair

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit arrested 19-year-old Salvador Mosqueda Jr of Greenfield after he was allegedly involved in a fight outside of the Salinas Valley Fair and resisted arrest on Friday evening.

The Sheriff's Office said that the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. A deputy who was assigned to the Mounted Unit witnessed a physical fight outside the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds.

The deputy on horseback was able to identify one of the involved subjects and continually observe him as he ran across Division Street.

The deputy pursued Mosqueda Jr on his horse Blondie from across Division Street and onto Northbound 7th Street. The mounted unit deputy blocked Mosqueda's pathway but he was able to flee on foot again.

Photo of Blondie the Horse who is a member of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit, Photo courtsey of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Blondie caught up to the Mosqueda Jr where he was later detained on the 400 block of 7th Street. Mosqueda Jr was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on resisting or delaying a peace officer charge.

The Sheriff's Office said that all other involved parties in the physical fight refused to cooperate with law enforcement.