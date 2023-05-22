Skip to Content
Firefighter injured during arson fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is investigating an arson fire that happened Saturday at a large two-story commercial building at 201 River Street.

Firefighters said when the first unit arrived at around 6:52 a.m., they found the fire burning on the first floor, spreading to adjacent occupancies, and extending to the second floor. Firefighters said the fire started on the outside of the building and the cause was determined to be arson.

Firefighters said the fire was controlled in 20 minutes and was fully extinguished in 45 minutes. They estimate around $750,000 to $1,000,000 in damages.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and is doing okay at home, said investigators. No civilians were injured.

The police and fire department are currently reviewing security video to identify people responsible for the fire.

Ricardo Tovar

