Salinas Police arrests man with a knife who barricaded himself in a apartment with a woman and her son

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Carranza Jr after he barricaded himself in a apartment with a woman and her son on Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the 300 block of Hayes Street around 5:15 p.m., for a report that Carranza Jr threatened and brandished a knife at the caller's father.

The caller claimed that Carranza Jr was high on methamphetamine and had a mental illness.

Officers said that Carranza Jr left the apartment, the caller and her father locked the door and placed a chair against it.

When Salinas Police arrived, they saw Carranza in the parking lot and brandishing a knife.

Carranza ignored officer's commands and began kicking the door to get into the apartment. The caller and her father pushed on the door so Carranza could not enter, so he punched out the window and climbed in before officers could get him.

Police said that the woman inside the apartment hid in the bathroom with her four year old son. Carranza was able to kick the bathroom door in and barricaded himself in the bathroom with them.

Officers surrounded the apartment and tried talking to Carranza but he started throwing objects out of the window and yelling for officers to come inside the apartment.

He barricaded the bathroom door and covered the windows with towels.

Carranza told officers that he would stab everyone if they entered the bathroom, and said it was “a good day to die.”

Officers were able to lock down the perimeter of the bathroom but Carranza continued to make threatened the lives of the hostages.

Officers called the Behavioral Health Crisis Response Team, SWAT, and Hostage Negotiation Team to help out with the situation.

The officers and the female hostage tried to defuse the situation with Carranza. After an hour-long standoff, Carranza threw the knife out of the window and surrendered to police. The woman and her child were shaken up but unharmed.

Carranza Jr was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including burglary, false imprisonment, probation violation and child abuse charges.