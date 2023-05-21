Gonzales 4-H Club successful in raising animals at the Salinas Valley Fair

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales 4-H Club is back in full force over the weekend.

During the Salinas Valley Fair, the Gonzales 4-H club were able to successfully raise their lambs and auction off the animals this past weekend.

Photos showing Gonzales 4-H Club participating in the livestock auction at Salinas Valley Fair. Photos courtesy of Laura Cortez and Gonzales 4-H.

In February, two lambs at the Gonzales 4-H club were stabbed to death after a Gonzales man broke into the farm and killed them.

The 4-H Club were able to able to replace the slaughtered lambs with three new ones. The following kids participated in the fair include Santiago Cuevas, Galilea Flores, Zoey Escobedo, Dominic Murillo, Paloma Ochoa and Jordan Askew.