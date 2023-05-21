City of Monterey to host a rental town hall

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey will be hosting a rental housing inventory town hall on Tuesday May 30.

The town hall will be at the Monterey Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. City leaders are in the process creating a rental housing inventory program.

Officials say that the town hall will prepare renters, property owners and managers about this move. People who are interested in sharing their feedback are encouraged to participate in the meeting via Zoom or in person.

The rental inventory program is aiming to establish a housing database to see where they stand in providing affordable housing for renters.

To learn more about the program, click here.