Californians affected by winter storms and flooding are eligible for temporary rental assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA announced that Californians who cannot live in their homes while repairing damage from the winter storms

and flooding are eligible for temporary rental assistance from FEMA.

FEMA says that households that were damaged starting on Feb 21 are eligible for assistance. People who live in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties are eligible for temproary rental assistance.

Other counties that fall under the criteria include Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Tulare and Tuolumne.

The first two months of rental assistance is provided without having to provide rental receipts. A FEMA inspector has to determine that the house is unhabitable and they give you the two-month assistance.

The assistance includes money for a security deposit and essential utilities including electricity and water. Those utilities do not include cable or internet. The rental amount that is approved by FEMA is based on the fair market rates in the area that you live in.

The assistance will not be included in the home repair grant that you can receive.

Residents who still need rental assistance after the initial two month period will have to contact FEMA to fill out an additional form.

According to FEMA, extensions on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods at a time. After the three-month period, residents who still need assistance will have to contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to recertify.

Applicants who get the three-month extension must also continue to work on obtaining permanent housing.

To receive additional rental assistance, you must provide receipts or canceled checks or money orders used to pay for rent and information on your longer term or permanent housing plan.

Rental assistance is available for up to a maximum of 18 months from the date that a FEMA disaster declaration was declared in the area you live in.

People can receive the money for the assistance in two ways. They can have those funds electronically transmitted to your bank or have a paper check sent to your current address.

The FEMA rental assistance is not taxable and does not have to be paid back.

For more information on how the rental assistance program works, call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362. Operators will be taking your calls from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday thru Sunday.