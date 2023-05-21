Big Sur Fire and Cal Fire rescues injured hiker at Terrace Creek Camp

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL Fire BEU and Big Sur Fire confirmed that they rescued an injured hiker from Terrace Creek Camp after a hiker fell on one of the trails and suffered a broken ankle on Sunday morning.

Cal Fire BEU said that that one of their helicopters was needed at 11:04 a.m. for a search and rescue activation in the Big Sur area. The U.S. Forest Service Search and Rescue and Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams were activated as a result of the call.

When Cal Fire got to the scene, they rescued the hiker from one of the trails at and airlifted the hiker to a local hospital.

There is no word on how the hiker fell on the trail at this time.