Police investigating Salinas homicide, three victims shot, including a mother while cooking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Detectives said they are investigating a multiple victim shooting and homicide that happened at 10:51 Saturday morning at an apartment complex located at 824 Garner Ave.

Two men, a 20-year old and a 21-year old, were shot multiple times in the driveway with what police said appears to be automatic gunfire.

The third victim, a 40-year old mother who was inside a nearby apartment cooking breakfast for her children, was hit by a stray round that entered her apartment.

All three were taken to a local trauma center, where the 21-year old victim died of gunshot wounds. The other two victims have life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information please call Detective Pete Gomez at (831) 758-7162, or email him at pedrog@ci.salinas.ca.us

People can also call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222