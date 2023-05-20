Childcare workers march through Watsonville for more funding to help Pajaro victims

WATSONVILLE CA - Childcare providers, parents, and local leaders marched through Watsonville City Plaza Park on Saturday morning while demanding the state commit to funding childcare providers and prioritize flood recovery efforts.

Parents and childcare providers are ready for some change. Childcare provider Veronica Diaz wants Governor Newsom to help out with the issue.

“We want him to sign a contract for providers,” Diaz said. “And help the families in Pajaro.”

Watsonville parents said they’re in need of childcare so they can work and live their lives. Parents, like Bianca Chavez, marched Saturday asking for this type of workforce to receive more funding for the state.

“It’s affecting me in the way that I won’t be able to have child care,” Chavez said. “It would be taken away because I wouldn’t be able to afford it out of my pocket so it’s something that I’m in need of.”

Watsonville’s mayor, Eduardo Montesino, also marched to show his support to the cause.

“We got to pay attention to working families,” Montesino said. “This is one issue that is dear to my heart. I mean these are the moms that are taking care of our kids so we got to be able to provide to them.”

Governor Newsom is currently grappling with a budget deficit that as of May 12th grew to almost $32 billion.

The parents and childcare providers are hoping this march will get the attention of Governor Newsom.