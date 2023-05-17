Plane makes emergency landing near King City after engine failure

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a pilot and passenger are okay after a plane suffered a catastrophic engine failure Wednesday morning.

Around, 10:49 a.m. deputies responded to an emergency plane landing south of King City. The plane was heading to Paso Robles when it suffered an engine failure.

The pilots attempted to turn back and land at the King City Airport but were unable to make it. They landed in an ag field and made a safe landing, said deputies. Neither passenger was injured.