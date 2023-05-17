Lights On voucher program to begin in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police and Fire announced that the city's new voucher program will begin Friday.

Residents or anyone who works in Seaside and needs help fixing a faulty or broken headlight, taillight, turn signal light, or license plate lamp are eligible to receive a voucher.

Instead of citing residents for faulty vehicle lights, police officers will hand out repair vouchers instead. This voucher will be redeemable at a local auto shop.

A press conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Seaside City Hall. Residents will receive vouchers after the meeting and be given information on the program.