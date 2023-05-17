Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:38 PM

Lights On voucher program to begin in Seaside

Seaside Fire & Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police and Fire announced that the city's new voucher program will begin Friday.

Residents or anyone who works in Seaside and needs help fixing a faulty or broken headlight, taillight, turn signal light, or license plate lamp are eligible to receive a voucher.

Instead of citing residents for faulty vehicle lights, police officers will hand out repair vouchers instead. This voucher will be redeemable at a local auto shop.

A press conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Seaside City Hall. Residents will receive vouchers after the meeting and be given information on the program.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content