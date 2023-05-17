Hazel Hawkins to discuss filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- For the second time in six months, Hazel Hawkins will consider filing Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

Interim CEO Mary Casillas explained why this is coming up again after it was brought up last November.

“It has taken some time and to be honest, we were looking to avoid Chapter 9 or bankruptcy early on,” Casillas said.

Casillas says the time is now to possibly file, but says this doesn’t mean the hospital is closing.

“What bankruptcy and filing Chapter 9 can do is allow us to stay open longer,” Casillas said. “So it does allow us to stay open and restructure our finances to do that.”

Employees working in the hospital don’t feel as confident as administration.

The constant unknown of the hospital's longevity has seen a handful of staff members already leave the hospital according to Registered Nurse Diane Beck

“ER is out of compliance a lot,” Beck said. “ICU is out of compliance because we've had a few nurses in ICU that have left. That search where I’m at we’re pretty well staffed. But, OB’s they’re low on staffing.”

Beck says the only real change that needs to be done needs to start with hospital administrators.

“It’s so irritating and upsetting that our community is going to suffer because of what has happened,” Beck said. “And in the unknown, in the community, they have no idea if they're going to have a hospital here or not. That is not fair to them.”

Casillas also said she understands that this could be frustrating as they’re trying to do what they can to keep the hospital afloat by also looking into the loan program provided by the state.

Whether or not bankruptcy is filed will be determined at the Hazel Hawkins board meeting scheduled for Monday night.