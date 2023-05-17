City of Salinas transfers Animal Control Services to Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County announced Wednesday that Animal Control Services in the City of Salinas would be transferred to the County of Monterey under Hitchcock Road Animal Services. This change has been in discussion since 2015.

"Shared staffing, databases, volunteers, shelter facilities and now animal control services have allowed both entities to move towards the goal of one Joint Power Agency, Hitchcock Road Animal Services (HRAS) Agency," said the county.

Salinas and the county will be partners, but Monterey County will be the lead agency going forward and be responsible for oversight of operations. County Communications is no longer taking dispatch calls for City of Salinas Animal Control Officers.

Residents are asked to call (831)-769-8856 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m for animal-related emergencies. These incidents include in-progress animal bites/attacks, injured/sick animals in distress, aggressive animals, underaged animals with no mother, dogs in traffic, and stray animals for pickup.

You can report non-emergency Animal Control incidents here.

Hitchcock Animal Services is providing animal services for the City of Salinas and Monterey County. They are located at 160 Hitchcock Road in Salinas.