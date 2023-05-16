Surfer’s Path Half Marathon taking place on Sunday, roads in Capitola will be closed

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Surfer's Path Half Marathon which takes runners from Santa Cruz to Capitola and back will take place on Sunday.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and go through Santa Cruz Harbor and Pleasure Point.

These are the following road closures that will take place in Capitola

Stockton Avenue/ Capitola Avenue

Stockton Avenue/ Riverview Avenue Wharf Road/ Cliff Drive

Opal Cliff Drive/ Cliff Drive

Portola Drive/ 47th Avenue

Wharf Road/ Lincoln Street

Capitola Road/ 49th Avenue

Capitola Avenue/ Riverview Drive

Park Avenue/ Monterey Avenue

Capitola Police said that drivers should avoid driving in the area of the Capitola Village between the times of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.