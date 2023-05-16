SCESD to offer free, full-day preschool at eight campuses by start of 2025-2026 school year

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas City Elementary School District announced that they are expanding their state-funded free, full-day preschool program to include three schools by the end of the summer. The school district then plans to expand further to eight schools by the 2025-2026 school year.

Sherwood Elementary was approved in April to be the first school in SCESD to offer the District's State Preschool Program. By the end of Summer Boronda Meadows and Natividad Elementary School will also offer free, full-day preschool, and by the 2025-2026 school year El Gabalin, Kammann, Los Padres, Loma Vista, and Roosevelt will be a part of the program.

This expanded program will be held year-round to accommodate working-class families. The part-day preschool program will also be available.

The full-day option runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the part-day program is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

You can apply for the preschool program, here.

The sliding pay scale below shows how if a family earns more than the income levels, they are only expected to pay on a sliding scale, with one flat fee for all children they may have in the preschool.