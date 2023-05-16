Salinas Police looking for suspects that carjacked elderly woman with gun

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for two people who carjacked an 80-year-old woman on the 100 block of East Laurel Drive Tuesday morning.

At around 10:37 a.m., police said that the victim had exited a store and was preparing to drive off when a man in his 20s entered her car from the passenger side and pointed a handgun at her. The woman then tried getting out of her car when a second suspect dragged her out.

The suspects drove off in her 2017 Subaru Outback SUV, champagne in color, CA license #7TWJ675, according to police. The victim's purse, iPhone, and other belonging were inside the car.

The phone gave a location of northbound Highway 101 in Prundeadale. Police said the victim was not hurt.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 20s, wearing a blue colored flannel shirt and holding a black colored semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 20s wearing a yellow baseball cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321