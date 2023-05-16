NAMI and Santa Cruz County Office of Education to host a youth mental health awareness event on Tuesday

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Office of Education and the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be hosting a mental health awareness presentation at Mar Vista Elementary School in Aptos on Tuesday night.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is part of the NAMI's "Ending the Silence" presentations. The presentations are designed to help middle school and high school students on the warning signs of mental health conditions.

The presentation also offers parents strategies on what steps to take if their child is showing symptoms of a mental health condition. The presenters will also give parents advice on effective ways to talk to children dealing with mental health conditions.

Families will learn to work with school staff and health care providers to ensure their child receives appropriate care.

If you want to attend the event, attendees are encouraged to register ahead of the presentation.