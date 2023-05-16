2023 Monterey County Peace Officers Association memorial

MARINA, Calif. - The Monterey County Peace Officers Association hosted its 25th fallen officer memorial service and procession to honor the fallen officers in the state of California in 2022.

LT. Ethan Andrews of the Monterey Police Department was one of the many officers that came out to support the event.

“It’s an opportunity for us,” Andrews said. “As Monterey County Law Enforcement to come together and recognize that sacrifice.”

Patrol cars lined up along central coast highways stretching from Soledad and Marina to honor fallen officers and alongside family members and friends.

This year’s ceremony hit closer to home for most as it honored Salinas’ police officer, Jorge David Alvarado Jr. who was murdered in February 2022 in the line of duty.

Michael C. Kimball, the president of the Monterey County Peace Officers Association was really touched by the service today due to the Salinas tie.

“Of course a locally fallen officer, officer Alvarado from Salinas Police Department,” Kimball said. “Really touches a nerve of all of us. He’s a local hero who fell in the line of duty.”

Fallen police officers are not only being honored here in Monterey county this week, but also all around the country. SGT. Andy Rosas, the treasurer for the Monterey County Peace Officers Association said officers are being honored nationwide.

“This is the week that the names of over 400 officers were engraved on to the National Law Enforcement Fallen Officer Memorial in Washington D.C.,” Rosas said. “Including JD Alvarado.”

LT. Ethan Andrews wished well to all law enforcement officers and their families during this week of honor in our country.

“To all the law enforcement officers everywhere,” Andrews said. “We appreciate your service and the sacrifice that y’all make every single day to do what you do to protect your communities and to those families who have lost a family member in law enforcement in their communities, we have not forgotten about you and we will never forget about you.”

At the memorial service, Kimball also stated in his opening remarks that in 2022 that state of California lost eight officers in the line of duty.