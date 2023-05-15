Visiting KION’s biggest fan for 78th birthday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Not many things are certain daily in a newsroom, a story can break at any moment. One thing that is for sure, is a call coming into the KION newsroom from a local superfan.

Barbara Wizenrith lives in Monterey and watches every newscast with anticipation. She loves the entire staff but says Dann Cianca, Erika Bratten, Ana Torrea and Veronica Macias are some of her favorite news personalities.

Barbara's phone calls of encouragement cheer our staff up each day. So we wanted to do something for her special day, so we stopped by with flowers and cake on Monday.

She had the chance to meet Erika and Veronica Monday and show them around her home.

Barbara says she turned 78 and loves spending her time playing BINGO, going to church, and watching KION.

From the entire KION staff, we wish Barbara a happy birthday!