Siaha, Herrera turn goalkeeper competition into motivation

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - If you've caught a few matches out at Cardinale Stadium this season, chances are you've seen two different goalkeepers between the pipes. That's because Antony Siaha and Carlos Herrera are splitting the duties.

The task is made possible by a strong bond between teammates.

"Me and Carlos' relationship is great," Siaha said. "He plays. I play. Whoever is playing. Just motivate each other. Just get the win as a team."

There's no bad blood between Siaha and Herrera. Instead, the competition has elevated each keeper's game.

"I think at the end of the day, we want to play and there's only one goalie spot available," Herrera said. "I think it brings out the best of both of us and we give 120% each day in training because we know it's a healthy competition."

The competition also keeps the duo mentally and physically ready to take the pitch.

"There's an extra fire," Herrera said. "You just want to perform that much better in order to keep working and keep holding onto that spot and just keep improving each other."

While both keepers put up strong numbers match in and match out, head coach Frank Yallop says the decision on who to start doesn't necessarily come from the stat sheet. It is more of a gut feeling.

"There's no science to it with me," Yallop said. "I just kind of feel it out and watch them in training for the rest of the week and have a pretty good idea by Wednesday or Thursday of what I am going to do."

For a coach, it's a good problem to have.

"They both got good spirit and it shows through their performances," Yallop said. "Both are playing really well right now and it's a shame I can't play both together."