Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds shelter closes

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Warehouses inside the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds sit empty as Monterey County has closed its shelter completely for Pajaro evacuees.



Last week, the county said 50 people were still staying at the shelter -- that number went down to 3 on Monday.

"People have either been able to get back into their homes or they have been already placed into an emergency housing unit." said Nicholas Pasculli, Chief Public Information Officer for Monterey County.

The county said it's planning to secure temporary housing for disaster victims. And their top priority was to not leave them homeless.

"The application process very simple and went very smoothly," said Pasculli. "So, everybody has been placed and everybody has been offered certainly emergency housing."

Manuela Rodriguez still comes to do laundry next to Pajaro middle school because her home isn't fixed yet. She said the decision to close down the shelter was not the right thing to do right now.

"I feel terrible because there are people who really are affected right now." said Rodriguez."

Monterey county said other services are also demobilizing today. Shower services and the community resource center tent at the Pajaro Middle School.

Laundry services, restrooms, meal and pet food distribution will continue for now for the people who live in Pajaro. The laundry services, portable restrooms and meal distribution off be in Pajaro until Wednesday May 31st.