May 15, 2023 11:48 PM
San Benito County to host free May “Recycle Day” Event

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (IWM) Regional Agency will be hosting a Recycle Day event on Saturday.

The event will take place at Brigantino Park in Hollister between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can bring in non-rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries, and fluorescent lamps for free safe recycling. Households who participate in the event can receive up to two free 5.5W LED bulbs at this event while supplies last.

If you are unable to make it to Saturday's event, County officials said that residents can also bring in their household hazardous waste to the monthly household waste collection event at the John Smith Road Landfill in Hollister, which takes place every third Saturday of the month from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

You will be able to bring in rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, e-waste, and fluorescent lamps at the John Smith Road Landfill.
 

